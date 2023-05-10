Suspect for multiple San Jose bank robberies arrested while in stolen car

article

A man allegedly responsible for multiple bank robberies was arrested in San Jose on May 2 while in a stolen car, authorities said.

David Razzaqui allegedly demanded money on March 9 from a teller at a bank in the 5600 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, writing a note to the teller saying he had a gun. However, police said Razzaqui left before any money was given.

Authorities said after an investigation they determined Razzaqui was also allegedly responsible for a separate robbery in Saratoga in February.

San Jose police arrested Razzaqui while he was in a stolen car, authorities said. He remains in the Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery and attempted robbery.

Those with information about the robberies or similar ones are asked to contact Det. Mendoza of the San Jose Police Department Robbery Unit at 4395@sanjoseca.gov or at (405) 277-4166.