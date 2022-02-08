Suspect arrested for San Francisco deadly stabbing, police say

San Francisco police announced Tuesday an arrest linked to a stabbing in the city's Mission District last week that left a 27-year-old man dead.

The stabbing happened early on the morning of Jan. 31 near the corner of Potrero Avenue and Mariposa Street, according to police.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Although medics rushed the victim to the hospital, he died from his injuries two days later, police said.

The victim has since been identified as 27-year-old Frank Chavez, a South San Francisco resident.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of killing woman at Airbnb rental dies in Santa Clara County Jail

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify 28-year-old San Francisco resident Eugenio Corleto as a suspect.

On Friday, officers located Corleto in Hayward, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Advertisement

Corleto has been transported to the San Francisco County Jail and booked on suspicion of homicide. He remains in custody and is being held without bond, according to jail records.