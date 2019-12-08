Suspect in Rohnert Park credit union robbery arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the Saturday morning robbery at the Patelco Credit Union on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park.

Police circulated surveillances images of the suspect who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash shortly after 10 a.m. and said they received numerous tips identifying the robber as Akili Holmes, described as a 31-year-old Sonoma County transient.

Another caller reported seeing Holmes in a parking lot on Marlow Road in Santa Rosa. Police in Santa Rosa were notified and took Holmes into custody.

He was arrested on robbery and burglary charges and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, police said.