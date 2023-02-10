Suspect in San Jose's 3rd homicide of 2023 charged: Police

A man was arrested for the third homicide of 2023 in San Jose, officials said.

On Feb. 3 shortly before 11 p.m., officers arrived at Regional Medical Center and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim brought himself to the hospital where he later died the following day.

Authorities arrested San Jose resident Anthony Samaro in connection with the murder. Authorities additionally said the victim was shot in the 2000 block of Pepper Way, where evidence of the shooting was present.

Police did not identify the victim.

The motive and the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, officials said.

Anybody with any possible information on the homicide is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Varela or Det. Montoya with SJPD at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or 3644@sanjoseca.gov. Calls can be made at (408) 277-5283.

Crime tips can be submitted through the P3TIPS app or by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or by visiting the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers' website. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

Anonymous reporting is available.

