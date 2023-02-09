Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

article

A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect.

The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.

SEE ALSO: 8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods

The suspect fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money southbound on Calistoga Road. He was last seen wearing a fray button-up, a long-sleeved shirt, black gloves, blue pants, black shoes, a New York Yankees baseball hat, and a gray masl.

He is described as being between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall. His race/ethnicity is believed to be white or Hispanic.

FOR MORE: $50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety organization is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's Violent Crimes Investigators at (707) 543-3590 and reference case number 23-1344.