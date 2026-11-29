The Brief Police around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday found a reported stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on State Route 4 in Pittsburg They attempted to stop the car, but it led them on a pursuit. The suspect crashed in Antioch and was killed in a shooting that left a California Highway Patrol officer injured.



A suspect was killed and a California Highway Patrol officer was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Antioch following a car chase that originated in Pittsburg.

Pursuit and shooting

What we know:

CHP officers around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday found a reported stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on State Route 4 near Bailey Road in Pittsburg, and attempted to stop the car, according to the Antioch Police Department.

"The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued," the police department said. "The pursuit terminated at the intersection of Laurel Road and Canada Valley Road in Antioch, where the suspect vehicle crashed and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The suspect was killed in the shooting, and a CHP officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the officer is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity was not released.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is leading the investigation with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the CHP.

Anyone with information was asked to contact APD Detective Shaffer at 925-779-6944 or via email at cshaffer@antiochca.gov.