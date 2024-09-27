Napa mother of 3 and her attorney allegedly killed by new boyfriend

The Brief Victims identified as Georgina Padilla, 38, and Ralph Andino III, 54, who works as an attorney. Suspect in hospital after shooting himself after chase and standoff, Napa police say Napa County DA's office to weigh charges next week



A Napa mother of three and her attorney were allegedly shot and killed by her new boyfriend, KTVU has learned.

Napa police identified the victims as Georgina Padilla, 38, and Ralph Andino III, 54. Andino works as an attorney, and a neighbor told KTVU Padilla, who had three young daughters, was a client of his.

The incident began at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, when police say the suspect, Baltazar Rangel Juarez, 28, showed up at his girlfriend's apartment at the Napa Park Homes complex on Lincoln Avenue near Soscol Avenue.

Hours later, Napa police spotted the suspect in his Chrysler 300 and chased him into Kennedy Park, ramming his car.

During the ensuing standoff, the suspect shot himself, police said. He was being treated at a hospital.

The neighbor told KTVU she heard people fighting and the woman referring to the suspect by the name. She says she then heard four loud sounds, took cover and called police.

This is now the second double homicide in Napa this year.

In April, two young women were shot and killed near the Napa River shoreline. A man and a woman have been charged with special-circumstance murder.

In a statement to KTVU, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said of this latest tragedy, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to innocent family members impacted and the well-being of our police officers."

