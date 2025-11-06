Suspect in San Jose parking dispute killing may be hiding in Mexico

The Brief Police say Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, 31, is wanted in the June 4, 2021, killing of Marco Antonio Santos, 33, during a dispute over a parking spot in San Jose. Santos was shot and killed on his birthday in front of his wife and daughter. His widow described him as a hardworking husband and father of four. Investigators believe Paasi may be hiding in Baja, Mexico. He is considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture and extradition.



A suspected gunman wanted in the killing of a man after a parking dispute in San Jose four years ago may be hiding in Mexico, according to police.

Investigators believe Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, 31, is in Baja California, Mexico. He has been on the run since the June 4, 2021, killing of 33-year-old Marco Antonio Santos.

Santos was killed on his birthday in what authorities described as a senseless act of violence.

"This killing occurred in front of the victim's wife and daughter," said then–Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph said.

Parking dispute turned deadly

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:46 p.m. in the 4100 block of The Woods Drive, police said. Investigators determined that Paasi shot Santos during an argument over a parking spot.

Santos died at the scene.

At the time, the victim’s widow, Sandra Santos, described her husband as a hardworking man.

"He provided for his two sons and his two daughters. He was a good husband. He was a good friend," she said.

Reward offered

What you can do:

Paasi remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture and extradition to the United States.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington at 4106@sanjoseca.gov, 4365@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-5283.