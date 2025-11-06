Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in San Jose parking dispute killing may be hiding in Mexico

By
Published  November 6, 2025 3:05pm PST
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police seek public's help in locating suspect wanted in fatal shooting

San Jose police seek public's help in locating suspect wanted in fatal shooting

San Jose homicide investigators have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in June.

The Brief

    • Police say Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, 31, is wanted in the June 4, 2021, killing of Marco Antonio Santos, 33, during a dispute over a parking spot  in San Jose.
    • Santos was shot and killed on his birthday in front of his wife and daughter. His widow described him as a hardworking husband and father of four.
    • Investigators believe Paasi may be hiding in Baja, Mexico. He is considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture and extradition.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspected gunman wanted in the killing of a man after a parking dispute in San Jose four years ago may be hiding in Mexico, according to police.

Investigators believe Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, 31, is in Baja California, Mexico. He has been on the run since the June 4, 2021, killing of 33-year-old Marco Antonio Santos.

Santos was killed on his birthday in what authorities described as a senseless act of violence.

"This killing occurred in front of the victim's wife and daughter," said then–Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph said.

Related

San Jose police seek public's help in locating suspect wanted in fatal shooting
article

San Jose police seek public's help in locating suspect wanted in fatal shooting

San Jose homicide investigators have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in June.

Parking dispute turned deadly

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:46 p.m. in the 4100 block of The Woods Drive, police said. Investigators determined that Paasi shot Santos during an argument over a parking spot.

Santos died at the scene.

At the time, the victim’s widow, Sandra Santos, described her husband as a hardworking man.

"He provided for his two sons and his two daughters. He was a good husband. He was a good friend," she said.

Featured

2 men fatally shot near East Oakland gas station
article

2 men fatally shot near East Oakland gas station

Two men were gunned down near a gas station in East Oakland on Thursday, according to police.

Reward offered

What you can do:

Paasi remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture and extradition to the United States.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington at 4106@sanjoseca.gov, 4365@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-5283.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the San Jose Police Department along with previous reporting.

San JoseCrime and Public Safety