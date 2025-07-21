Suspect in San Jose post office arson reportedly brother of Pat Tillman

The Brief Richard Tillman was arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly crashing into San Jose post office. Tillman is reportedly the brother of Pat Tillman, the late NFL player and Army veteran.



Authorities are investigating a fire that sparked at a San Jose post office early Sunday morning after a car crashed into the building, causing extensive damage.

Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.

A car struck the front of the Almaden Valley post office around 3 a.m. on Crown Boulevard. San Jose Police officers and firefighters arrived to find the building on fire.

More than 50 firefighters spent about 90 minutes extinguishing the flames.

"Last night between 2:30 and 3 a.m. essentially got woken up by a loud bang," said Greg Watkins, who lives in the area.

Possible arson under investigation

U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet said officials are considering the fire an intentional act.

"We’re definitely investigating it as possibly an intentional act, so driving the vehicle into the building and then starting the fire can’t be ruled out as having been done on purpose," Norfleet said.

San Jose Police said Richard Tillman, 44, of San Jose was taken into custody on suspicion of arson. He was the driver of the vehicle.

Tillman is reportedly the brother of the late Pat Tillman, the former NFL player who left to join the U.S. Army and died by friendly fire in Afghanistan.

Pat Tillman was a native of San Jose.

"We’re hearing the same report you have, but we have not confirmed that through our investigation," Norfleet said in regard to the suspected familial relationship.

Investigators found a pile of belongings near the crash site outside the post office, including a box containing a black-and-white photo of Pat Tillman in his football uniform.

"It’s been reported to us that this person has been broadcasting on a video channel, so there may be video broadcasts related to this event," Norfleet added.

Graffiti that read "Viva La Me" was also discovered on the front of the building.

"Those markings were not on the building yesterday. What their connection is to the fire and crash is so far unexplained. I cannot think of a reason why that would make sense, but that’s one of the things we’re looking into," Norfleet said.

Most of the damage was concentrated at the front of the post office where the PO boxes were located.

"That’s uncalled for. That’s U.S. government, man, that’s part of the U.S. government. Those are the people who deliver our packages," said Richard McNicholl of San Jose.

What's Next

The U.S. Postal Service announced that the post office location will be temporarily closed, and mail operations will be transferred to the Willow Glen Post Office.

Richard Tillman is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Jail with no bail allowed. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.