Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault of blind woman in the South Bay

Investigators were seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in a brazen daytime sexual assault of a blind woman in Cupertino.

On Monday, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials released a series of photographs and videos hoping to identify the suspect.

This alleged suspect of a sexual assault is wanted by the Santa Clara County sheriff's office.

Investigators said the assault happened on May 5. The victim had just left a coffee shop when the suspect first approached her and made "verbal flirtatious advances towards her," according to Deputy Russell Davis.

Investigators said the woman "politely declined" and continued on her way. Unbeknownst to her, the suspect followed her as she walked into a Target store, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the alleged suspect in the store.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's office is looking for this man who they claim sexually assaulted a woman who is blind after following her in Cupertino on May 5, 2021.

The stalking continued as the man then followed the woman out of the store. Investigators said she continued to walk in the area of Stevens Creek Boulevard at North Stelling Road, where he approached her again, grabbed her, and attacked her in a parking lot.

This man is the alleged suspect in the sexual assault in Cupertino of a woman who is blind. He is described as a Hispanic man, aged 20-30, about 5-feet10 to 6-feet tall, and weighing between 200 and 240 pounds.

"The suspect held the legally blind victim against her will and sexually assaulted her," sheriff’s officials said.

At one point, a witness, who was sitting in his car, saw what was happening and began honking.

He then got out, stopped the assault from continuing, and chased the suspect. "The good Samaritan happens to be there at the right place and the right time," Davis told KTVU.

The suspect ran through the parking lot, got into his car, and drove away.

"People with disabilities like this are easy victims of attacks like this," said Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI special agent and criminal justice expert at the University of New Haven. "And then on top of that, they become a victim of crime. So it seems to be like piling on."

Grays said those who are visually impaired should try to stay in areas where there are other people. As in this case, another person saw the crime in progress and was prompted to take action.

The sheriff's office said detectives have exhausted all leads and reached out to multiple agencies in surrounding counties but have not been able to identify the man.

The assault happened "in a public place in broad daylight," Davis said, adding, "To do that is a brazen attack and coward move. We hope that we can apprehend him. And he should not be out in public."

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

The suspect was described to be anywhere from 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 200 to 240 pounds.

Officials said he drove away in a 2003-2007 silver Scion XB. The car did not have a front license plate, and fixed on its dashboard were colorful objects which appeared to be small model cars.

Advertisement

Investigators urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 408-808-4431 or via email at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.