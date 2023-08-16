Suspect sought in two sexual assaults on Peninsula

Residents in a Peninsula neighborhood expressed concern after two reported sexual assault incidents.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue in Millbrae, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The woman reported that she was walking with her son when an unknown man groped her from behind, sheriff's deputies said. The victim yelled, and the perpetrator ran away. He was last seen northbound on Poplar Avenue towards La Cruz Avenue.

Featured article

The attacker was described as about 5'10" tall with a light complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back and black pants.

Sheriff's officials said a similar incident occurred on Sunday at 7:35 p.m. along Spur Trail on Millbrae Avenue. In that incident a 28-year-old woman was groped from behind on the trail and the suspect fled on a bike.

Authorities said in both incidents the suspect was wearing a distinctive sweatshirt and had a green rack on his bicycle.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents are asked to call the sheriff's office at 650-363-4008.