Suspect in stolen car arrested after trying to run over officer in San Francisco

article

A suspect driving a stolen car allegedly tried to run down a police officer and then hit another car while fleeing in San Francisco's Bret Harte neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers tried to use a spike strip to stop the car but the driver attempted to hit an officer, who was injured, San Francisco police said.

The driver fled, but his car collided with another vehicle, causing it to roll over at Third Street and Jamestown Avenue. The suspect tried to run away, but he was taken into custody. During the chase, another officer was injured, police said.

The suspect, the driver of the other car, and two officers were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444-or text a tip to TIP411-and begin the message with SFPD.

Featured article



