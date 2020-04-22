Suspect who barricaded himself at Glide Memorial Church is arrested

A suspect who allegedly brandished a knife at someone was safely taken into custody late Tuesday night after barricading himself inside Glide Memorial Church for more than 15 hours, according to San Francisco police.

Just before midnight, officers with the Tenderloin Station said the standoff had come to a peaceful end with no serious injuries to officers or the suspect.

Police didn't immediately respond to a request for more

information on the suspect, who allegedly brandished a knife at someone at around 6:36 a.m., or the circumstances surrounding the standoff.

As the officers came upon the suspect on Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Jones Street, police said an officer fired his or her weapon. It wasn't clear if the suspect was hit or not.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside Glide Memorial Church for more than 15 hours.

Officers with the Tenderloin Station credited the department's

tactical and specialist teams, along with hostage negotiators with getting the standoff to end peacefully.