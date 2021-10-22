Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
11
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Suspect who killed DEA agent in Arizona faced charges in California

Published 
California
Associated Press
Gov. Doug Ducey says the name of the agent who was killed in Tucson at the Amtrak station is Michael Garbo, a group supervisor with the agency. article

Gov. Doug Ducey says the name of the agent who was killed in Tucson at the Amtrak station is Michael Garbo, a group supervisor with the agency.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The man who died in an gunfight in Tucson with law enforcement officers this month after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train faced multiple criminal charges in California, two news outlets reported.

Darrion Taylor, 26, had been released on bond from a jail in California’s Alameda County, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Raymond Kelly told the Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic.

Keep up with the latest by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

Taylor had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County, where he was arrested in 2020 on a warrant from Sacramento County on charges that included robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, the newspapers reported.

Authorities said Taylor fatally shot Special Agent Michael Garbo of the Drug Enforcement Administration while Garbo and other members of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police officers searched passengers’ luggage for contraband, authorities said.

A second DEA agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfire.