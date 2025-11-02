Suspected arsonist arrested after fire at Redwood City apartment building

article

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly setting a fire at a Redwood City apartment building.

Redwood City fire and police department units were sent just before 7:55 a.m. on Saturday to the apartment in the 1300 block of Marshall Street on reports of flames showing from the building, according to the RCPD.

All residents were evacuated from the building, and firefighters were able to douse the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but three units at the apartment building were damaged.

Investigators from the police and fire department learned the fire may have been "intentionally set," and later arrested Eliaser Hernandez-Valadez of Redwood City after he had returned to the burnt apartment building.

Hernandez-Valadez was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of arson and reckless burning, and San Mateo County jail records indicated he was being held in jail without bail for allegedly violating conditions of his probation.

Hernandez-Valadez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the fire was asked to contact the RCPD at 650-780-7100.