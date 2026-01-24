Suspected DUI driver arrested in Lafayette after allegedly crashing into

article

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early on Sunday morning after he allegedly crashed his car into a vacant building in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department officers were sent about 12:20 a.m. to the intersection of Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road on reports of the crash and found an SUV slammed into the building, according to a department statement.

Police found the driver at the scene and placed him under arrest for driving under the influence.

The driver’s name was not released, and police did not report any injuries in the collision.