Suspected murderer extradited from Laos, taken into SJPD custody

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The Brief The suspect in a decade-old murder in San Jose has been taken into custody. Myung Kim is alleged to have orchestrated the shooting of a man in June of 2016, and then fleeing the country. After being identified in Laos, coordination between U.S. and Laotian authorities brought about his arrest and extradition.



The San Jose Police Department on Friday took custody of a man suspected of committing a murder a decade ago, and had since then been hiding in Laos.

The suspect, Myung Kim, is alleged to have orchestrated the shooting of a man in the 1700 block of Cape Aston Court on June 27, 2016, and then fleeing the country.

San Jose Police Officers were called to the scene at 9:20 p.m. and located an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary information revealed the victim was traveling in a vehicle when the suspects, who had been lying in wait, ambushed him after he came to a stop," a release from the SJPD states. "At least one suspect exited a vehicle and shot the victim. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival."

What they're saying:

In the course of investigating the crime, Myung Kim came under suspicion as one of the primary suspects, and was believed to have orchestrated the killing. A warrant was issued for Kim’s arrest, but he could not be located, and was believed to have fled the country.

Kim was prominently featured on the SJPD’s Most Wanted Fugitives social media channels. After extensive exposure, Kim is believed to have entered a U.S. embassy in Laos to inquire about travel documentation. Laos has no extradition treaty with the United States, and Kim left the embassy freely.

SJPD investigators were notified of Kim’s presence in Laos, and after federal authorities coordinated with Laotian law enforcement, Kim was arrested for immigration violations.

He was removed from Laos and transported back to the United States on June 9, 2026, where he was taken into custody by SJPD detectives. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

The Source: San Jose Police Department



