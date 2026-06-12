Suspected SF hit-and-run driver pleads not guilty in first court appearance

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The Brief The man charged with crashing his car into two parklets and building pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance. Oakland resident Kejwine Kevin Patts, is charged with three counts of hit-and-run driving and one count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in court again in September.



A 30-year-old man was charged on Friday in connection to a crash into a building and two parklets in the Castro.

The suspect, Oakland resident Kejwine Kevin Patts, was arraigned on June 11, and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him: three counts of hit-and-run driving and one count of reckless driving.

Patts was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered not to drive between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and to enroll in, attend, and successfully complete a driver's safety course.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a May 31 incident in which San Francisco Police Officers were called at 1:48 a.m. to the 400 block of Castro Street, regarding a vehicle crashing into a building. Upon arriving at the scene, officers noted that a sedan had been left at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle had collided with two different parklets on the 400 block of Castro Street and then drove into a business, at which point the vehicle stopped. Officers could not locate the driver at the time, and the car was towed for further investigation. There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators later determined Patts as the driver. Officers on June 5 located Patts and coordinated his peaceful surrender.

The case is still under investigation. Patts is scheduled to appear in court again on September 17 for a pre-trial conference.