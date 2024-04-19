Suspects arrested for deadly shooting with delivery driver in Pleasant Hill

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of homicide for their roles in a Pleasant Hill shootout that killed a delivery driver and one of their alleged accomplices in March.

Joe Washington, Jr., 18, and Money Green, 20, were arrested in Sacramento on Thursday, Pleasant Hill police announced.

Both suspects are from Richmond and will face charges stemming from the March 19 attempted robbery and shooting that took the lives of Peter Popovich, a 63-year-old driver for a business in the cannabis industry., and Trevon Davis, a 21-year-old.

Davis and the other suspects were trying to rob Popovich who was standing near his parked van, police said. The confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire with Davis and Popovich being struck multiple times by bullets.