Suspects carjack woman with child in Piedmont: Police

A carjacking was reported out of Piedmont Sunday morning involving a woman with a child, police said.

Police said the woman was putting her child into her care in the 1200 block of Grand Ave. around 9 a.m. when two suspects approached and demanded her purse, keys, and cell phone.

The suspects allowed the woman to remove her child from the car before fleeing with it.

The stolen car is described as a 2018 black four-door BMW. The suspect car was described as a "newer" four-door green BMW. The suspects are believed to be men in their 20s.

Clothing description was not provided.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information or recordings from this incident is asked to contact the Piedmont Police Department at (510) 420-3000.