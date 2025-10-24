Suspects charged in Walnut Creek home burglary caught on camera

article

The Brief A man and a woman who were allegedly caught on camera burglarizing a Walnut Creek home have been identified and arrested. Rae Mones, 47, of Oakland and Jeremy Arellano, 36, of Concord were arrested and booked on suspicion of residential burglary in connection with the Sept. 25 incident.



A man and a woman who were allegedly caught on camera burglarizing a Walnut Creek home have been identified and arrested.

Rae Mones, 47, of Oakland and Jeremy Arellano, 36, of Concord were arrested and booked on suspicion of residential burglary in connection with the Sept. 25 incident at the home in the area of Citrus Avenue and Perada Drive, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Surveillance images released by the WCPD showed a bearded man with a shaved head, wearing a black t-shirt, and a woman with long, dark hair wearing a hoodie. Police did not specify what was taken in the alleged burglary.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office jail records showed Mones was being held in the West County Detention Facility on $51,500 bail.

Records for Arellano were not available.