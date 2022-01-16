Armed suspects take French bulldog from Castro Valley family, return to steal car

article

A French bulldog was snatched at gunpoint from a mother and daughter walking in Castro Valley on Saturday, according to police.

The family was walking along Norbridge Road at around 5:30 p.m. when a black KIA pulled in front of them. Multiple suspects with guns got out and took the French bulldog, Tito, Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects allegedly got away with the mother's purse as well, which contained her wallet and keys.

Authorities said the suspects returned to the victim’s Castro Valley home at about 9:45 p.m., and stole the Mercedes from her driveway.

Police searched the area and obtained video footage. They said the KIA is also a reported stolen vehicle from the Oakland Police Department which has been involved in several armed robberies.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and safely recover Tito back to the family.

Advertisement

French bulldogs have been a target recently in the Bay Area. On Friday, another was stolen at gunpoint in Oakland.

