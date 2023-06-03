'Suspicious' death of 83-year-old man under investigation

The death of an 83-year-old San Geronimo Valley man is being investigated and is described as "suspicious," law enforcement officials said.

The case began around 6:51 p.m. Friday when the Marin County Sheriff's Office got a call about a man in his 80s suffering from a fall and head wound in the vicinity of Wild Iris Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

As medical personnel arrived on scene, it was determined the man's head injury was substantial and he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The man's identity will be released later, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of injury is still undetermined and an autopsy will be scheduled in the near future, according to the sheriff's office. The Marin County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is working in partnership with the county coroner to investigate the matter, the sheriff's office said.