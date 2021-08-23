Suspicious device found near San Francisco's Dolores Park, police say
article
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police officers on Monday blocked off an area near Mission Dolores Park after locating a suspicious device, authorities said.
The police department said the device was discovered around 10:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Dolores Street.
Officers established a perimeter and closed the area off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
"Due to the nature of the open investigation, we are not disclosing a description of the device," police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said in a news release.
Advertisement