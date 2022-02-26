Suspicious driver may have posed as officer, Concord police say

Police are investigating if a driver who was arrested in a suspicious vehicle in Concord may have posed as a member of law enforcement.

After pulling over the motorist for allegedly driving erratically, Concord police say they found his white Hyundai was equipped with emergency lights and a siren.

Inside the car, they allegedly found a fake handgun, handcuffs, and a badge holder.

Police are trying to determine if this suspect had interacted with other members of the public while masquerading as an officer.