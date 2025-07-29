Suspicious package reported at VTA station in Campbell

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a light rail station in Campbell on Tuesday.

Package found at Winchester Station

What we know:

VTA was notified around 10 a.m. about a suspicious package discovered at the Winchester Station, the transit agency said. The station was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, authorities said. Nearby schools and businesses were also cleared.

The Winchester station was later reopened.

The suspicious package was reported on light rail tracks near Winchester Boulevard.