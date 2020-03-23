Sutter Health calls for medical supply donations

article

Sutter Health called on Bay Area residents and businesses Monday to donate personal protective equipment to the organization's frontline clinical staff as they care for dozens of novel coronavirus patients around the region.

Sutter Health is anticipating a shortage of protective equipment like N95 masks, surgical masks and protective glasses and goggles as coronavirus cases continue to surge. In light of a shortage, the organization said it plans to pursue several ways to shore up and conserve its necessary medical supplies.

"Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our patients, providers and communities," Sutter Health Systems Enterprises President Dr. Rishi Sikka said.

Donors can contact their local Sutter Health affiliate facility or call (844) 987-6099 to speak with a Sutter Health representative. Courier service is also available for large local donations.