SUV crashes into San Francisco Mission Terrace home, no one injured

A vehicle crashed into a San Francisco Mission Terrace home on Friday, but no one was hurt.

Manuel Lopez, who owns the property an SUV crashed into, said he was taking a shower when he heard what sounded like an explosion. He said he got out of the shower and went to take a look to see what he could see from the street. That's when he noticed the garage door was broken apart. Lopez said by that time the SUV had already moved. "It was scary," he said.

Lopez said the crash happened close to 5 p.m. San Francisco Police Department confirmed the solo vehicle collision happened on the 100 block of Maynard Street. Lopez said he thought it was an earthquake at first. He and his son were home at the time the vehicle went into the home.

Lopez said the driver of the SUV that went into the building is his neighbor and that the neighbor was confused. Lopez said his neighbor got the brake pedal and accelerator mixed up. "He backed it up really hard and knocked it into the house." Lopez said the fire department responded and that the collision broke a gas line. He described smelling a bad smell.

"Nobody got hurt because nobody was close to the garage," Lopez said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

In the meantime, Lopez said a makeshift support for the home was put in place until there is a more permanent fix.

An SUV crashed into a San Francisco Excelsior neighborhood home on Friday April 21, 2023. No one was injured.