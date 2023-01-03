Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
High Wind Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:48 PM PST until FRI 4:30 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

SUV nosedives into Daly City sinkhole

Updated 5:23AM
Daly City
KTVU FOX 2

Car nosedives into sinkhole in Daly City

Crews in Daly City are working to get a car out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood. James Torrez reports

DALY CITY, Calif. - Crews in Daly City on Tuesday morning were working to get an SUV out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood after the vehicle nosedived into the parting roadway in the pounding rains. 

It appears as though there was a water main break near Abbot and Castle streets, which flooded with water and mud sometime about 1 a.m.

Water was rushing down the slope. 

MORE: Weekend storm sets stage for more destruction as next wet wave hits Wednesday

Video captured the moment the red Toyota Sequoia started sinking into the sinkhole about 2 a.m., dropping further into the ground. 

The stretch of road has been blocked off in every direction.

Police and public works crews have called heavy tow trucks to lift it out. 

Police also woke up the owner about 4 a.m.

"That's my only car," Cho Cho.  said. "This is wild." 

He said he would likely Uber to work.  

More rain is expected Tuesday night. 