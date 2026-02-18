SUV used to shuttle Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee stolen near City Hall

article

The Brief A vehicle used by Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee's security detail was stolen over the weekend. The perpetrator found the keys in Lee's office, after breaking into city hall. The vehicle was recovered in Vallejo.



An SUV used by the security detail for Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee was stolen after a thief found the keys for the vehicle in her office, sources tell KTVU.

The city-owned Ford Expedition was found in Vallejo.

The incident happened over the Presidents Day weekend. A source says someone "stumbled" across the keys to the SUV during a break-in at Lee's office at City Hall.

The SUV was taken from a garage near City Hall but was later recovered in Vallejo.

What we know:

The SUV is primarily used by Lee's security detail, sources said. Lee is accompanied by a combination of private security and Oakland police officers, who are often in plainclothes.

Sources say a suspect has been identified and that an arrest warrant has been issued.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan