SUV used to shuttle Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee stolen near City Hall

Published  February 18, 2026 1:12pm PST
The Brief

    • A vehicle used by Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee's security detail was stolen over the weekend.
    • The perpetrator found the keys in Lee's office, after breaking into city hall.
    • The vehicle was recovered in Vallejo.

OAKLAND, Calif. - An SUV used by the security detail for Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee was stolen after a thief found the keys for the vehicle in her office, sources tell KTVU.

 The city-owned Ford Expedition was found in Vallejo.

The incident happened over the Presidents Day weekend. A source says someone "stumbled" across the keys to the SUV during a break-in at Lee's office at City Hall.

The SUV was taken from a garage near City Hall but was later recovered in Vallejo.

What we know:

The SUV is primarily used by Lee's security detail, sources said. Lee is accompanied by a combination of private security and Oakland police officers, who are often in plainclothes. 

Sources say a suspect has been identified and that an arrest warrant has been issued.

