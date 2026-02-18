SUV used to shuttle Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee stolen near City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - An SUV used by the security detail for Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee was stolen after a thief found the keys for the vehicle in her office, sources tell KTVU.
The city-owned Ford Expedition was found in Vallejo.
The incident happened over the Presidents Day weekend. A source says someone "stumbled" across the keys to the SUV during a break-in at Lee's office at City Hall.
The SUV was taken from a garage near City Hall but was later recovered in Vallejo.
What we know:
The SUV is primarily used by Lee's security detail, sources said. Lee is accompanied by a combination of private security and Oakland police officers, who are often in plainclothes.
Sources say a suspect has been identified and that an arrest warrant has been issued.
Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan
The Source: KTVU reporting