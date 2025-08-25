Swimmer missing from San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove

article

A 35-year-old swimmer is missing from San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove, police said.

Nikolas Tomasevic was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m. swimming inside Aquatic Park Cove wearing an orange swimming cap and swimming trunks, police said.

The San Francisco Marine unit and the San Francisco Fire Department water rescue unit searched for him unsuccessfully, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

