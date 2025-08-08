Expand / Collapse search

Taco Bell Cantina heading to Fisherman's Wharf

August 8, 2025
San Francisco
Taco Bell Cantina coming to Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO - Taco Bell Cantina is opening a new restaurant in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf.

Opening at end of year

What we know:

Construction is underway at the new location on Jefferson Street. It will be the second Taco Bell Cantina in the city; the other is in the SoMa neighborhood.

Taco Bell Cantina serves the chain’s usual menu items along with beer and cocktails.

The new location is expected to open by the end of the year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

