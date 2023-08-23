Taco Bell Cantina opens in San Jose

Taco Bell is opening another of its popular cantina restaurants today in a San Jose shopping mall.

This movie-themed cantina will be at the Westfield Oakridge mall. It's next door to the Century movie theater on Blossom Hill Road.

Neon lights and a display case give the counter of this restaurant the appearance of a movie theater's concession stand.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A movie-themed Taco Bell Cantina opened in San Jose on August 23, 2023. From: KTVU FOX 2

Like other cantinas, this one will have an open kitchen and serve beer, wine and liquor.

Perhaps the most famous Taco Bell Cantina is the beachfront restaurant in Pacifica.

Customers at the new San Jose location today will be entered for a chance to win free food for a year.