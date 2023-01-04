Expand / Collapse search
Takeoff murder suspect Patrick Clark posts $1 million bond

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Updated January 5, 2023 9:39AM
News
FOX 26 Houston
Patrick Clark article

Patrick Clark

HOUSTON - The suspect accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff has posted bond after previous pleas to have his bond reduced.

According to court records, Patrick Clark posted the bond on Wednesday. 

As FOX 26 has reported, Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, was shot to death outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours on Nov. 1, 2022. 

Clark is charged with murder in connection to the shooting. 

Full Press Conference: Houston police announce arrest in Takeoff's murder

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is charged with Migos rapper, Takeoff's murder.

SUGGESTED: Takeoff murder suspect seeking bond reduction from $2 million to $100,000

Before posting bond, his attorneys attempted to get his bond reduced twice. 

SUGGESTED: Judge lowers Takeoff murder suspect's bond to $1 million

Clark is expected back in court on March 9 for an arraignment hearing, according to court records. 