Talented teens team up with Oakland chefs for 'Cuisine + Couture'

Visit Oakland, the group promoting the city, will be hosting its annual five - day celebration of art, fashion, music, cuisine and culture.

It's called "Oakland Style" and it starts on Oct. 8.

This year, there's a new event involving high school students.

It's a partnership between Oakland School for the Arts and restaurants.

Students and chefs said the event highlights the best of Oakland and celebrates the city's diversity.

And it's a celebration of the city's diversity.

Students have immersed themselves in creating food-inspired fashion for an event called "Cuisine and Couture."

Two 10th graders are collaborating with the chef from Mama Oakland which serves what they describe as Italian, seasonal Californian cuisine.

They used pasta to create the embellishment on a top and skirt ensemble.

The teens dyed the fabric burgundy with red wine, an homage to the restaurant's extensive wine menu.

"Having the ability to have a thought in my mind and be able to physically make it is so cool," said student Sadie McMahon.



Months of work now taking shape.

"My favorite part is the sewing. It's a therapeutic thing to me. It's just so nice to do," said student Isadora Oznowicz

"I really like that we were able to incorporate a physical part of the restaurant using the same exact napkins that they have at every single table is a literal part of the outfit," said Sadie.



Students made field trips to restaurants, including Parche, to do research for their designs.



Paul Iglesias, chef and owner of Parche served up suggestions to his student collaborator Luxmi Chakrabarti about Colombian cuisine inspired by his mother.

"Food is always at the center of all of the things we do because it's nourishment and that's really special," said Iglesias.

The student designer is creating a dress that's blue, red, and yellow to represent the colors of the Colombian flag.

Luxmi said this experience introduced her to a new cuisine,"I'm excited about having more of their food and seeing my model walk."

Students said there's anticipation to seeing their designs being worn.



The event will also showcase the work of middle school students. They've made miniature tabletop creations featuring outfits to represent every restaurant that's part of this partnership.



"It bridges two communities and we can combine, and be a better community," said Chef Priscilla Przygocki with Mama Oakland.

Food-inspired fashion is a reflection of Oakland's diversity.

"Food is at the center of Oakland. It's who we are as a community," said Iglesias.

The students' designs will be showcased in a runway fashion show and tasting event that will take place on Oct. 12.

It will be held at the Oakland Museum of California.

A spokesperson for Visit Oakland said tickets must be purchased in advance online.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU



