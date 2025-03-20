Video: Tangled duck dangles from PG&E powerline

A wild duck got tangled up in some fishing line, which then caught on a PG&E line in Sonoma County on Wednesday, causing alarm from a distraught customer.

PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland shared video of the duck flapping its wings upside down from the line along Highway 37.

McFarland said that the utility company called the California Department of Fish and Game, but they were responding to another call and couldn't help the duck for several more hours.

An employee from Napa, who happens to also be an animal lover, heard about the stranded duck and jumped into action, McFarland said.

He knew the duck would die if something wasn't done quickly.

So, McFarland said he showed up on scene with a crew and bucket truck and was able to free the duck.

McFarland reported the duck was able to warm up in the PG&E truck after the rescue.