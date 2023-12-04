Target is giving away $500 to 500 Target Circle members

Target is spreading some holiday cheer this season, offering 500 Target Circle members the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

Winners will also receive a free, one-year membership for Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, worth $99.

According to the retail company, guests can join Target Circle by Dec. 8, 2023, to enter the contest.

Target has partnered with actress Hilary Duff, who recently surprised guests at a Los Angeles store, delivering their drive-up orders and giving them $500 Target GiftCards.

Shoppers at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago, Illinois. (Credit: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We're upping the fun factor of shopping at Target this holiday season, first surprising guests with a little help from our friend Hilary Duff, and now introducing the Target Circle Holiday Giveaway," said Jill Sando, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, at Target. "It's a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts and all the essentials for the busy holiday season."

Duff also made her way through the store and then handed out $500 Target gift cards to Circle members who thought they were simply shopping in-store.

"I love how Target makes the holidays easy for guests, from finding the perfect toy to saving throughout the season," said Duff. "It was so exciting to give $500 gift cards to Target Circle members and make an impact for families during the holiday season."

All guests who are 18 or older are eligible for a chance to win, simply by being a member of Target Circle – Target's free–to–join loyalty program – by Dec. 8, 2023.

Already a Target Circle member?

Those who are already Target Circle Members are automatically enrolled and entered for a chance to win.

Once a guest joins Target Circle, no further action is needed. You can enroll here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.