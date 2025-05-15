Team USA's official air taxi at LA Olympics provided by Bay Area aviation company

Archer Aviation will be the official Team USA air taxi at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Air Taxis in L.A.

What we know:

The San Jose-based aircraft and the LA28 organizing committee announced their agreement on Thursday to a partner for the summer games.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing air taxis will provide transportation services for athletes, fans and other VIPs between venues and other key locations at the sporting event.

Some of the venues within Archer's network will include: Inglewood Stadium, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles International Airport as well as locations in Hollywood, Orange County and Santa Monica.

The company's founder and CEO said they'll showcase what aviation will look like in the future.

"We have a built-in aircraft that takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter, but flies forward on a wing like an airplane," said Adam Goldstein, Archer Aviation founder and CEO. "The goal is to move people off the ground from trips that take 60 to 90 minutes in a car and into the air where you can fly in 5 minutes or 10 minutes."

As many as 15 million visitors are expected throughout the course of the event, officials said.

The company's midnight eVTOL aircraft is made at manufacturing facilities in San Jose and in Covington, Georgia.

The partnership will also include the Paralympic Games, which will be hosted by LA28 Games.

Archer officials said they will introduce their pilot electric air taxi at the summer games. It's designed to carry up to four passengers while producing less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter.