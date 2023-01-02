Expand / Collapse search
Tech CEO arrested for allegedly peeping inside Panera women's restroom in Mountain View

By KTVU staff
Published 
Mountain View
KTVU FOX 2
article

35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, a tech CEO arrested after allegedly peeping in women's restroom in the city of Mountain View. (Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police say they've arrested a Palo Alto-based tech CEO for allegedly peeping inside a women's restroom at a Panera restaurant. Authorities said they received a call Monday morning at around 11:40 a.m. at the restaurant located on El Monte Avenue. 

A woman said while she was in the restroom, she heard someone in the stall next to her and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her inside her stall. The woman told police she screamed at the man who then ran out of the restroom and restaurant. She chased the suspect who was later identified as 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno. She confronted him near El Camino Real, according to police. 

Police said the victim tried to take a photo of Moreno, but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground before running away towards Matriarch Way. Moreno was spotted taking his shirt off and jumping a fence before returning to the scene of the crime where he was tackled by a group of bystanders. Police officers then responded to the scene. 

The victim identified Moreno as the man who peeped inside her bathroom stall. Mountain View police arrested Moreno for robbery and peeping. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. 

Detectives are seeking potential additional victims and are also looking to speak with witnesses of the incident. 

Moreno is CEO at Palo Alto's SeaDrone Inc. According to the website, the company grew of a team of researchers from a Stanford University robotics lab. 

The investigation of this case is ongoing. 