Teen accused in deadly Santana Row stabbing of 15-year-old receives max punishment

The first of five teens accused in a deadly Valentine’s Day attack at San Jose’s Santana Row has been handed down his sentence.

Teen gets max sentence allowed

What we know:

According to the East Bay Times, the 16-year-old boy received the harshest possible punishment, two years in a secure facility at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Prosecutors said the teen was not the one who stabbed the victim, 15-year-old David Gutierrez. They allege a 13-year-old was responsible for the stabbing.

Victim was out on a date

The backstory:

Investigators said David was on a date with his girlfriend at Santana Row when a group of five teens, suspected to be gang members, confronted him and beat him to the ground.

Moments later, David allegedly challenged the youngest in the group, the 13-year-old suspect, to a one-on-one fight. That’s when the suspect stabbed him three times, killing him, according to authorities.

David’s family said they were relieved to see that one of the first teens charged in the attack received the maximum sentence allowed.