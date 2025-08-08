Expand / Collapse search

Mom sues Santana Row and security for 15-year-old son's stabbing death

By
Published  August 8, 2025 9:11am PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
Slain teen's mom sues Santana Row and security for son's stabbing death

Slain teen's mom sues Santana Row and security for son's stabbing death

Slain teen's mom sues Santana Row and security for son's stabbing death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The mother of a teenage boy killed at Santana Row in San Jose on Valentine's Day is now suing the high-end shopping mall and its security for $10 million.

The Mercury News reports that Veronica Gutierrez filed a lawsuit this week in Santa Clara County Superior Court that accuses the security guard of not doing enough to protect her 15-year-old son David.

David was stabbed to death on Feb. 14 by suspected gang members.

Authorities say initially David was attacked and a security guard nearby broke up the fight.

But shortly after, police said, when David confronted one of the attackers, the 15-year-old boy pulled a knife and fatally stabbed him.  

The property owners of Santana Row and the security company declined to comment on the lawsuit.

San JoseNews