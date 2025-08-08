Mom sues Santana Row and security for 15-year-old son's stabbing death

The mother of a teenage boy killed at Santana Row in San Jose on Valentine's Day is now suing the high-end shopping mall and its security for $10 million.

The Mercury News reports that Veronica Gutierrez filed a lawsuit this week in Santa Clara County Superior Court that accuses the security guard of not doing enough to protect her 15-year-old son David.

David was stabbed to death on Feb. 14 by suspected gang members.

Authorities say initially David was attacked and a security guard nearby broke up the fight.

But shortly after, police said, when David confronted one of the attackers, the 15-year-old boy pulled a knife and fatally stabbed him.

The property owners of Santana Row and the security company declined to comment on the lawsuit.