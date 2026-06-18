Teen accused of killing 3 in Oakland crash released from custody

The Brief A teenager accused of killing three men after driving a vehicle into a crowd of people last month in East Oakland has been released from custody. An Alameda County judge stated he saw no evidence that the May 16 crash was linked to road rage. The crash killed three men who were standing on a street corner outside East Bay Market & Liquor, police said. Three other people were injured.



A teenager accused of killing three men after driving a vehicle into a crowd of people last month in East Oakland has been released from custody.

No evidence of road rage

What they're saying:

An Alameda County judge stated he saw no evidence that the May 16 crash was linked to road rage. The judge added that the driver, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash and is now 18, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

Furthermore, the judge noted that the driver did not have a long pattern of reckless driving.

Following his release from custody, the teenager has been ordered to remain in his home and is required to wear a monitoring device.

The crash killed three men who were standing on a street corner outside East Bay Market & Liquor, police said. Three other people were injured.

Investigators said the teenage suspect was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the group of pedestrians.

Authorities believe the teen lost control while attempting to make a U-turn, striking parked cars before hitting the victims.