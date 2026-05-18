Teen driver accused of speeding in Oakland crash that killed 3 pedestrians

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly speeding through East Oakland in a pickup truck Saturday night and crashing into a group of pedestrians, killing three people and injuring three others. Oakland police said the teen was driving over 55 mph, well above the posted speed limit, which is 25 mph. Authorities said he may have lost control while attempting a U-turn before striking parked cars and the victims. Authorities said the suspect tried to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses; the case has been submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.



A 17-year-old accused of plowing into several pedestrians in East Oakland over the weekend, killing three of them, was speeding at the time of the crash, authorities said Monday.

Interim Oakland Police Chief James Beere said the teen was arrested after the crash, which happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near 85th Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect has not been formally charged.

Beere said the case has been submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.

3 killed, 3 injured

What we know:

The crash killed three men who were standing on a street corner outside East Bay Market & Liquor, police said. Three other people were injured.

Investigators said the teenage suspect was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the group of pedestrians.

Authorities believe the teen lost control while attempting to make a U-turn, striking parked cars before hitting the victims.

Police said the teen was allegedly driving about over 50 mph in the 25 mph zone.

"I can tell you it was definitely reckless driving and completely not acceptable," Beere said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Suspect detained by witnesses

Dig deeper:

After the crash, the teen allegedly tried to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses until officers arrived, police said.

Authorities said the suspect had a valid driver’s license and that the pickup truck was not stolen.

Surveillance video captured the truck speeding down the street as some victims attempted to move out of the way.

"It was shocking and it was sad to see it," a worker at the market said.

"We just heard the noise and then we came out and see people laid down on the floor. And nobody [even] realized what’s going on. A lot of people screaming."

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Community mourns victims

What they're saying:

On Monday, a memorial of candles and flowers outside the store honored the victims.

Friends and family identified one of the men killed as Robert Dixon, known in the neighborhood as "OG Frog."'

Community members described Dixon as a regular presence in the area who often helped those short on cash and kept the peace.

"He asks them, ‘What you need?’" the market worker said. "Sometimes some problems here, [but] he comes talk to them, calm them down."

Investigation continues

What's next:

The crash occurred in Oakland City Councilmember Ken Houston’s district.

"I don’t want anybody making assumptions, saying this happened, that happened," Houston said. "Let the investigators investigate it and find out the truth behind what happened."

Police said one of the injured victims remains in critical condition, another is stable and a third has been released from the hospital.