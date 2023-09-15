Teen arrested after bullets fly, drive-by shooting in San Ramon

article

San Ramon police have arrested a 17-year-old after a drive-by shooting where bullets flew and struck a car, though, fortunately, no one was injured.

Police said they were called out Wednesday at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting on Bollinger Canyon Road south of Harcourt Way.

Police said they discovered that someone fired several times out one car, toward another car, occupied by five people.

One of the car was struck by bullets.

Police checked the city's camera network and quickly figured out what the suspect vehicle looked like.

Early Thursday morning, they went to the teen's house and arrested them.

If you have any information about this incident, we encourage you to contact the San Ramon Police Department at (925) 973-2700.