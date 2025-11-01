Teen arrested after fleeing from San Bruno police in stolen car

article

The Brief San Bruno Police Department officers on Friday morning attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Euclid Avenue. Authorities used a StarChase GPS tracking device to monitor the suspect vehicle once it fled from officers. California Highway Patrol units found the vehicle as it made its way into Oakland, where it eventually crashed due to flattened tires that were punctured by spike strips.



A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in Oakland on Friday after fleeing from San Bruno police in a reported stolen car.

San Bruno Police Department officers on Friday morning attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Euclid Avenue, not far from San Francisco International Airport, according to an SBPD statement.

However, the SBPD said the vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Officers opted to back off from a chase, and instead used a StarChase GPS tracking device to monitor the suspect vehicle as it traveled through Daly City.

Authorities managed to anticipate the suspect vehicle’s direction and laid out spike strips, which flattened the vehicle’s tires.

California Highway Patrol units found the vehicle as it made its way into Oakland, where it eventually crashed due to its flattened tires.

Police arrested the 16-year-old who was driving the car, and discovered that the car had been reported stolen and was fixed with plates that belonged to another car.

The suspect was booked into the Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility. Their name was not released due to their age.