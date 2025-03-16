Teen arrested on suspicion of murder stemming from deadly 2024 sideshow

article

A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of the shooting death of Salinas man Adrian Puga at a sideshow last fall, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said.

On November 9, 2024, just before 10:30 p.m., multiple calls came into law enforcement regarding a person shot during a vehicle sideshow in the area of Prunedale Road South and Blackie Road in Prunedale.

California Highway Patrol officers and Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and found Puga, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and died.

Adrian Puga, 18, was fatally shot at a sideshow in Prunedale, Calif. on November 9, 2024. A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of the shooting death and was booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Monterey County Expand

Investigators said they used numerous tips and video footage to narrow the suspects down to several people in the Sacramento area. According to the Sheriff's Office, over 20 search warrants were served, which ultimately led detectives to a 17-year-old teen.

On Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m., Sacramento Police Department SWAT assisted in arresting the suspect.

The juvenile was extradited to Monterey County and was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff's Office said.