Teen charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old at Oakley house party

An 18-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teen at an Oakley house party in October, officials in Contra Costa County say.

District Attorney Diana Becton's office announced formal charges on Tuesday for Sean Karp, in the slaying of Ke'Marion Tucker at the house party on Shannon Way on Oct. 21.

The complaint, filed in Superior Court in Martinez, charges Karp with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with enhancements for use of a handgun and inflicting great bodily harm on three individuals. Three other teens were hospitalized after the shooting.

A witness told KTVU 20 to 30 "kids" showed up at the party uninvited.

Karp was arrested Nov. 30 in Brentwood with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to officials. Another individual was arrested on Oct. 25 by Oakley police, officials said. That individual was later released as the investigation revealed Karp was the suspected shooter.

Tucker's relatives told us the boy was just beginning to find his place in the world.

Karp is in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on the charges Dec. 6 in Martinez. His bail has been set at $2,660,000.