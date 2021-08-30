Teen mourned in Livermore crash that injured 5 classmates

A teen killed in a car crash that also injured five classmates was identified as Hunter Diemert, 15, of Livermore, on Monday by authorities.

Diemert died when the Chevrolet pickup truck he was riding in crashed down an embankment 200 feet beneath Del Valle Road in unincorporated Livermore at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The California Highway Patrol is trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Diemert and the five other people in the truck were Livermore High School students. Some of the victims were ejected from the truck, the CHP said.

Diemert was remembered as a dedicated member of the wrestling team.

"He always just had this great attitude," said wrestling coach Herb Guidry. "Every time he walked into a room, he had a smile on his face."

Guidry added, "He was just a great kid, altogether positive attitude with everything that he did. Even when practices were hard, he was willing to continue pushing through."

At a campus vigil Saturday night, Timothy Cowan, a captain of the wrestling team said, "Not having him on the team is going to be a huge hole that we won't be able to fill. But I know we'll always remember him."

"The only time Hunter would be upset is if he lost a match, however after a snack and some time with his teammates his smile would return, and he was ready to get back on the mat and battle," said a GoFundMe account that's raising money for Diemert's family.

"For the last year he had spent his weekends and all summer working to earn money to buy and fix-up his Vintage pick-up truck. Hunter and his dad spend many hours working together, talking about the truck and planning how to make it perfect for him," the GoFundMe page said.

The conditions of the other teens are not known, but at least two of them in the collision were critically injured. One of the critically injured teen's name is Sal Barbalinardo, according to the Tri Valley Wrestling Club, which said that he and Diemert were members.

Another GoFundMe account said that William Fuller was in an intensive care unit after the crash.

A vigil attended by hundreds was held on the Livermore high school football field over the weekend to mourn Diemert.

"No words can express our collective sadness and grief at this tragic news. Our hearts go out to this young man's loved ones and our entire school community. We are all understandably grieving this tragic loss of young life. In this difficult aftermath, we are sending hope and strength for a full recovery to our other injured students involved and their families," Dr. Kelly Bowers, superintendent of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District said in a statement.

