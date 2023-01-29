Teen killed at Santa Cruz County party, juvenile arrested

article

An 18-year-old was killed by a juvenile Saturday night in Boulder Creek, officials reported.

Around 10 p.m., shots were fired at a party in the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, officers found the male teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene, officials said. A juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was arrested Sunday afternoon as a suspect in the Boulder Creek homicide.

SEE ALSO: Oakley woman Alexis Gabe remembered at tearful celebration of life

Authorities said due to the suspect being a minor, additional information on them will not be disclosed.

The identity of the 18-year-old was not disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities did not specify a motive.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.