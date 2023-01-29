Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
5
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 5:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PST until MON 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Teen killed at Santa Cruz County party, juvenile arrested

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Santa Cruz County
KTVU FOX 2
article

police lights

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - An 18-year-old was killed by a juvenile Saturday night in Boulder Creek, officials reported.

Around 10 p.m., shots were fired at a party in the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office. 

Upon arrival, officers found the male teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene, officials said. A juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was arrested Sunday afternoon as a suspect in the Boulder Creek homicide.

SEE ALSO: Oakley woman Alexis Gabe remembered at tearful celebration of life

Authorities said due to the suspect being a minor, additional information on them will not be disclosed.

The identity of the 18-year-old was not disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities did not specify a motive.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.