Teen leads Sonoma sheriff's deputies on 16-mile pursuit in alleged stolen truck

article

The Brief The teen suspect led deputies on a chase where speeds reached 100 mph, sheriff's officials say. The incident triggered a multi-agency response. A deputy rushing to assist with the pursuit crashed with another vehicle at an intersection.



A 15-year-old led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a 16-mile chase in an alleged stolen vehicle, which resulted in a collision involving a deputy's vehicle, officials say.

Stolen Silverado

What we know:

The incident happened Thursday night when officials say a sheriff's deputy spotted a stolen black Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Highway 101 near Baker Avenue.

Sheriff's officials say the deputy followed the vehicle as it exited from an off-ramp. When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop at an intersection, the driver apparently fled on southbound Highway 101.

A high-speed chase ensued. Sheriff's officials said speeds during the pursuit reached 100 mph.

Multi-agency response

The incident triggered a multi-agency response. Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and Petaluma Police Department helped the sheriff's office during the pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, the pursuit ended safely, but no further details about how the teen was taken into custody were shared.

Sheriff's officials said the 15-year-old driver was already on probation for a prior stolen vehicle case. The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on charges of felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and probation violation.

The sheriff's office said a deputy responding to assist with the pursuit had its lights and sirens on as it was about to clear an intersection at Highway 116 and Story Point Road. The deputy and another vehicle crashed. Both the deputy and the driver were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

"Vehicle pursuits are inherently dangerous. We continually evaluate the public's safety in light of our duty to apprehend suspects," the Sonoma Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

The Source Sonoma County Sheriff's Office